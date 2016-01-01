SMR Supply Chain Capacities & Future Resource Planning
Trends suggest SMR developers will have to compete fiercely both with other projects in nuclear and with other sectors as they seek to replace an aging workforce.
In May 2016, the British government, citing industry sources, said the nuclear workforce would have to grow by 4,700 people a year over six years, while replacing 3,900 leavers a year, for a total recruitment burden of 8,600 a year.
Reuters Events latest report – SMR Supply Chain Capacities & Future Resource Planning – looks at supply chain capacity and resource planning issues facing the industry, plus how they could potentially be addressed.
Complete the form on the right to get your copy of the report >>>
What to expect from the report:
- Expert Insight & Industry Developments: Analyse the impact of recent energy security concerns on SMRs and advanced reactor supply chains. How will geopolitical instability impact deployment timelines?
- Overcome supply chain delivery challenges: Fuel sourcing is not the only supply chain issue facing a fledgling SMR sector. Deep dive into how to resolve global disruptions to shipping, parts shortages, and transportation delays
- Understand the skills gap: The nuclear industry faces a significant skills gap, complicated by other factors including Brexit and growing demand, with estimations there are now around 30 countries considering, planning or starting reactor build programmes. Analyse how new nuclear talent be encouraged
Complete the form on the right to get your copy of the report >>>
Please let me know if you have any feedback.