Capital Funding, Financing & Economic Viability of SMRs
New nuclear looks different, which requires new types of financing. New investment and partnerships are seemingly occurring every day across the industry, including SK Group’s $250million investment into Terrapower, and X-energy’s partnership with Dow Chemical.
What can be done to encourage financial investment and improve the economic viability and the ROI of SMRs? How does new nuclear differ, and how do we finance that?
Reuters Events latest report – Capital Funding, Financing & Economic Viability of SMRs – dives into the vehicles that will assist with advancing financing to support SMRs and advanced reactors deployment and commercialisation.
What to expect from the report:
- Expert insight into funding developments – analysis of new types of funding for SMRs and advanced reactors, who they would help, and means to ensure financing. Deep dive into how utilities can help standardised deployment and licencing approaches
- Securing financing for new nuclear: Advancing financing is key for SMR commercialization. How can new forms of financing assist start-up companies who could move away from simply talking, and towards signing deals?
- “We need to see operators signing deals” - The CNSC has 10 vendors in pre-design review, 2 of whom propose to design a licence for the model. SMRs should be more investable and easier for licencing, yet what are the blockers for operators putting pen to paper?
